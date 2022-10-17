(Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. shares surged as much as 21%, their biggest jump in five months, after the video game platform forecasts Monday a significant jump in September bookings as users spent more time on its games.

Bookings are expected to be $212 million and $219 million, up as much as 15% from a year earlier, the San Mateo, California-based company said. That figure includes revenue, deferred revenue and other adjustments, and defied a stronger US dollar that dampened results from outside the country.

The increase in bookings suggests a “meaningful” monthly acceleration, said Mandeep Singh analyst Bloomberg Intelligence. “The company’s advantage with user-generated content should help expand its user base beyond the core 9-13-year-old group faster than larger rival Meta, which saw a decline in user engagement for its Horizon Worlds offering.”

The company said daily active users jumped 23% in September to reach 57.8 million and hours engaged rose 16% to 4 billion in the same period.

Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton was also upbeat on the numbers, noting that “monetization improved to drive the bookings upside.”

While the stock has added more than $4 billion in market value Monday, it’s still down 60% this year amid a broader selloff in growth and technology stocks. The Nasdaq 100 rallied as much as 3.5% on Monday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.