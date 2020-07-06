(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the federal ban on robocalls to mobile phones, rejecting a bid to topple the law on free speech grounds.

As part of the ruling, the court broadened the 1991 measure, tossing out an exception it contained for calls made to collect debt owed to the federal government.

The ruling is a defeat for political groups that had sought a new avenue for campaign activity in the months leading up to the November election.

