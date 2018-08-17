(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Instead of displacing American workers, robots may soon make many of their jobs more efficient

Trump is pushing China for more incentives ahead of talks between the two powers that are set to resume later this month; meanwhile, the president has been taking on a different tone about the dollar

The ECB is staying calm amid Turkey and Italy routs, while Turkey’s finance minister has ruled out capital controls and the president is trying to build alliances as the U.S. standoff drags on

The U.K. could face tougher negotiations without the EU at its side in post-Brexit trade deals, as more countries are scrapping old pacts

Russian consumers are borrowing like the boom times are back even if they haven’t rebuilt their finances after the longest recession in years. That mismatch is casting a shadow over the recovery in domestic demand

The Czech central bank’s leading advocate for monetary tightening said he’ll probably continue pushing for higher interest rates until his term on the policy-setting board ends later this year

Malaysia saw an unexpectedly weak growth print for the second quarter, largely reflecting the new leader’s pledge to scale back government spending

The Reserve Bank of Australia chief says they’ll be on hold with interest rates for “a while yet”

The Bank of Korea has a tougher call on interest-rate hikes, with jobs data coming in pretty weak in July

Duterte could be ready to hand off the presidency to the son of the former Philippine dictator

It’s been another turbulent week in the global economy -- catch up on Turkey, Trump and all the rest in our Eco Week brief

