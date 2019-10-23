(Bloomberg) -- An outsider law professor who secured a landmark win in this month’s presidential vote with the help of disgruntled youth was sworn in Wednesday, taking the helm of a nation mired in economic ills and whose incoming government will struggle to find allies.

Kais Saied, nicknamed Robot Man for his precise, unemotional speaking style, now has the daunting task of meeting the expectations of an electorate angered by the failure of mainstream politicians to resolve Tunisia’s economic woes since the 2011 ouster of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Saied, 61, becomes head of state at a febrile time for one of the Arab world’s rare democracies. Hopes raised by Tunisia’s 2011 revolution have been repeatedly dashed as successive governments have succumbed to infighting while failing to revive the economy and tackle burning issues like youth unemployment.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jihen Laghmari in Cairo at jlaghmari@bloomberg.net;Tarek El-Tablawy in cairo at teltablawy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.