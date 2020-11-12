(Bloomberg) --

Thematic ETFs need to do two things to attract cash: crush the market and capture the imagination. There's no better example of this than the ETFs coming out of ROBO Global, the indie issuer responsible for the blockbuster hit ROBO and the newer upstart HTEC. The latter tracks the companies shaping the future of health care, and is currently doubling the returns of the S&P Health Care Index.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel speak with Nina Deka, an ETF specialist for the company who spent 13-plus years in the health care sector. The group discusses all the ways technology is changing health care, the intricate designs of HTEC and ROBO's indices, and how investors should think about using them in a portfolio.

