(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Estate Co. is trialling autonomous robots that be used to carry Starbucks Corp. coffee and deliver bento lunch boxes in one of Tokyo’s key financial districts.

Some 100 robots have been deployed as part of the trial at Mitsubishi Estate’s offices and buildings in the city’s Otemachi district for delivery, cleaning and security purposes, the real estate developer said in a statement Tuesday.

Mitsubishi, along with companies including NEC Networks & System Integration Corp. and Panasonic Corp., held a demonstration earlier this week showing how the bots can deliver food to office workers seeking an easier way to buy their lunch in the often-crowded area. Food can be ordered via a smartphone.

Such autonomous services are part of Japan’s push to create “robot-friendly” spaces as Covid-19 and labor shortages drive up demand for contactless deliveries. The nation’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is encouraging companies like Mitsubishi to develop environments where robots can move effectively through elevators and halls, ultimately working alongside humans.

Aisan Technology Co., a software company that develops high-precision 3D mapping, and Tier IV Inc., which makes self-driving platforms, also took part in this week’s demonstration.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.