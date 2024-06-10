(Bloomberg) -- Robusta coffee fluctuated below a recent high in London, as worries over global supplies keep volatility elevated.

Futures have rallied this year — hitting the highest in data going back to 2008 — as production in key grower Vietnam suffered due to drought. While ongoing dryness there has worsened the supply outlook, assessing the overall damage to the 2024-25 crop remains challenging, according to Daria Efanova, head of research at Sucden Financial.

“While we expect the near term to remain bumpy, our longer-term forecast remains moderately bullish,” Efanova said in a report. “The weather is the overriding factor in our crop analysis.”

Most-active futures hit a fresh high last week. They dropped as much as 2.7% on Monday before rebounding, helping to keep a 60-day measure of price swings near the highest since at least 2008.

With concerns about tight supplies lingering, money managers increased their net-bullish robusta bets to a five-week high as of June 4, exchange data show.

Arabica coffee has also seen volatility increase due to weather-related supply concerns, coupled with rising speculative demand due to a fallout from a crunch in the cocoa market, Efanova added.

