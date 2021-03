(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG agreed to buy GenMark Diagnostics Inc. for about $1.8 billion to add a provider of tests for infectious diseases including Covid-19.

GenMark investors will get $24.05 a share in cash, the companies said Monday. That’s 30% more than Friday’s closing price.

The deal is Roche’s largest since the Swiss drugmaker bought Spark Therapeutics Inc. in 2019.

