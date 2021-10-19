(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares slid after a failed clinical trial pushed back the timeline on the partners’ experimental Covid-19 pill by a year.

The antiviral drug missed the main goal of a mid-stage trial of patients with mild or moderate Covid, Atea said Tuesday in a statement. A larger study that’s key for regulatory approval may now need to be modified, delaying its results -- originally expected this year -- to the second half of 2022, according to Atea. The biotech’s shares plunged 73% in trading before U.S. exchanges opened.

The setback means Roche and its partner are falling farther behind Merck & Co. in the race to bring a Covid pill to market. The U.S. drugmaker’s molnupiravir is set for U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee review next month after positive results. A year and a half into the pandemic, there’s still a need for simple treatments that can prevent patients from reaching the hospital.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

The study failure isn’t a surprise to us given, unlike Merck’s molnupiravir trial, it didn’t just enroll patients at high risk of severe disease, but had the tough aim of reducing symptoms across the spectrum. That’s why it would be good to see the drug’s effect on the one-third of patients who had severe disease.

--Sam Fazeli, BI Senior Pharma Analyst

Roche shares fell as much as 3.5% in Zurich. Merck’s rose as much as 2.5% before U.S. markets opened.

High-risk patients have shown a reduction of viral load after a week of treatment with the medicine, called AT-527, compared with a placebo, Atea said. Modifying the trial may lead to better results, the company said.

The medicine is the most advanced in Atea’s portfolio. The Boston-based biotech is also working on antivirals for hepatitis C, dengue and respiratory syncytial virus.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.