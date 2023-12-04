(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG agreed to buy Carmot Therapeutics Inc., developer of a new kind of weight-loss treatment that’s the hottest commodity in the pharma industry, in a deal that could eventually push the Swiss drugmaker into competition with European rival Novo Nordisk A/S.

Roche agreed to pay as much as $3.1 billion for three clinical-stage assets in obesity and diabetes, with an initial payment of $2.7 billion and additional milestones of up to $400 million, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Though Carmot’s drugs are still in early stages of development, the deal could lead to a competitor to the likes of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound, which are fueling the growth of a weight-loss market estimated to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Roche is joining a race by global pharma giants to get into that business, with Pfizer Inc. also developing a new weight-loss drug and AstraZeneca Plc signing a licensing deal with Chinese drug developer Eccogene for a pill to treat obesity. Roche has been seeking to shore up its pipeline of experimental medicines as a windfall from treatments and testing equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end.

Among Carmot Therapeutics’s financial backers is Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of tycoon Li Ka-shing, who’s Hong Kong’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The firm co-led a $15 million financing round for Carmot in 2018 with health care venture capital fund the Column Group.

Telavant Deal

Carmot’s lead asset is a treatment for obesity in patients with and without type-2 diabetes. Injected subcutaneously once a week, it has potential as a standalone and combination therapy to improve weight loss and to be expanded to other indications, Roche said.

The deal follows an agreement by Roche to pay $7.1 billion to acquire Telavant Holdings Inc., a developer of a promising therapy for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Upon closing the deal, Roche will obtain all of Berkeley, California-based Carmot’s clinical and pre-clinical assets. The transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

