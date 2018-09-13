(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG is refusing to cede the hottest new area of cancer care to Merck & Co. despite trailing its U.S. rival.

Merck’s immune therapy Keytruda has dominated the market, with analysts predicting it will deliver more than $10 billion in annual sales by 2020. Roche still believes it can be a leader in the field of drugs designed to unleash the body’s immune system against tumors, with positive results for its own contender Tecentriq coming at two conferences this fall, Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said in an interview.

“There’s no doubt that Keytruda has now a head start, especially in lung cancer,” Schwan said. “But this field will evolve, and we clearly want to be a leading player.”

The Swiss company is facing a moment of truth, with competition from cheaper biosimilar copycats looming for its three biggest drugs, responsible for 40 percent of last year’s sales. Roche has pledged to grow through the transition. It has diversified outside of cancer in order to do so, introducing a new multiple sclerosis medicine that’s on track to exceed $2 billion in sales this year and challenging the leaders in the lucrative hemophilia market.

But in its core field of cancer care, Roche has struggled to keep up with Merck. Excellent early data in a widespread type of lung cancer -- the most common form of tumor -- gave Merck a head start with doctors. Investors expect Keytruda’s sales to be eight times as high as those of Tecentriq this year.

Roche sees an opening in other types of cancer including breast, liver and a less common form of lung tumor, according to Schwan.

To contact the reporters on this story: Naomi Kresge in Berlin at nkresge@bloomberg.net;Tim Loh in Munich at tloh16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Marthe Fourcade

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.