(Bloomberg) -- A Roche Holding AG cancer medicine billed as a potential blockbuster failed to help patients live longer without the disease getting worse in a study on patients with the most common form of lung cancer.

The stock dropped as much as 5.2% in Zurich trading after Roche said that tiragolumab, the experimental drug, didn’t promote progression-free survival when combined with its cancer medicine Tecentriq in the advanced clinical trial. The patients had non-small cell lung cancer that was locally advanced or had spread and a high amount of the PD-L1 protein.

The results mark the second disappointing trial result for the therapy, which also failed to help patients suffering from the most aggressive form of lung cancer.

Tiragolumab belongs to a new class of immune therapies that target certain T-cell proteins known as Tigit, which includes Merck & Co.’s vibostolimab. Roche says it can work with other immune therapies as an amplifier.

The study aimed to show the drug helped patients live longer -- a measure known as overall survival -- as well as live longer without the disease progressing -- or progression-free survival. While the combination failed to meet the second goal, data on the first are still immature and the trial will continue, Roche said. There was a “numerical improvement” in both endpoints, according to the company.

Analysts at Jefferies had estimated that the medicine could garner peak annual sales of $2.5 billion, which most of the revenue coming from non-small cell lung cancer.

