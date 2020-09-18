(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG said its Actemra drug reduced the need for ventilation in a third-phase clinical trial on hospitalized patients with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The patients who got the drug were 44% less likely to progress to ventilators, compared with others who just got the standard care, Roche said Friday.

The test was the first to show efficacy for such a condition and Roche’s first with a focus on enrolling primarily minority patients. About 85% of the 389 patients were of ethnic groups including Hispanic, Native American and Black.

Roche is also studying the drug in combination with an antiviral. No health authority has yet approved Actemra for Covid-19 associated pneumonia.

