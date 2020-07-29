(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG said a potential treatment for pneumonia in Covid-19 patients failed in a clinical trial, though it will keep testing it in combination with other drugs.

Actemra didn’t show enough improvement when tested on hospitalized patients with severe pneumonia, Roche said Wednesday. It also didn’t improve death rates.

Roche said it will continue testing the drug in other treatment settings, including in combination with an antiviral.

