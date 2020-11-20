(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG is working hard to rapidly boost supply of Covid-19 antibody treatments and will be able to make its first deliveries in the first quarter of next year, according to Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan.

Roche has filed for emergency authorization for an antibody cocktail it’s working on with U.S. biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and that could be granted “very soon,” Schwan said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“At Roche we’ll be able to provide supply in the first quarter,” he added, cautioning that availability will initially be limited and should be reserved for patients at high risk.

“We’re working hard to ramp up production as fast as we can,” Schwan said. “No matter what, irrespective of other therapeutics, the demand for antibody cocktails will by far outstrip supply, so we have to make sure we target really the right patient groups.”

