(Bloomberg) -- Roche will help low- and middle-income countries expand testing for tuberculosis and HIV in a new partnership, after infectious diseases became more rampant during the Covid pandemic.

The Swiss drugmaker said Thursday it’s allying with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to find better ways to collect, transport and test samples in places with limited workforce capacity, access to roads and IT systems.

About 2 billion people in the world are estimated to be infected with tuberculosis, a disease that causes fatalities largely in low- and middle-income countries. More than 6 million people with HIV are estimated to be undiagnosed, as HIV testing rates fell 22% due to the pandemic, Roche said.

The drugmaker said it will begin a pilot program in two or three countries and expand that in 10 countries over the next five years.

The Global Fund is an organization that raises and invests more than $4 billion a year to fight the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. It was founded in 2002 and its donors include governments as well as private institutions such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

