(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG’s sales took a hit from the pandemic in the second quarter but are recovering, allowing the Swiss drugmaker to confirm its outlook for the year.

  • Sales rose 1% to 29.3 billion Swiss francs ($31.5 billion) in the first half of the year, the company said, falling just short of analysts’ estimates. Core earnings per share grew 2%, also missing estimates.

Key Insights

  • Worldwide lockdowns slowed growth for some key medicines such as Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis, especially in May.
  • Roche’s diagnostics unit has been at the forefront of public attention as the Swiss giant rolled out some of the earliest and most-accurate coronavirus molecular and antibody tests. While demand for those tests helped boost sales, the division also suffered from disruption to routine testing caused by the pandemic.
  • Results from Roche’s trial of arthritis drug Actemra -- along with the antiviral remdesivir -- for patients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia will come soon. It said in April that the first data might be available as early as June.

Market Reaction

  • The shares have gained about 8% this year while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index barely grew.

Get More

