Jul 23, 2020
Roche Sales Recover After Taking Pandemic Hit, Outlook Confirmed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG’s sales took a hit from the pandemic in the second quarter but are recovering, allowing the Swiss drugmaker to confirm its outlook for the year.
- Sales rose 1% to 29.3 billion Swiss francs ($31.5 billion) in the first half of the year, the company said, falling just short of analysts’ estimates. Core earnings per share grew 2%, also missing estimates.
Key Insights
- Worldwide lockdowns slowed growth for some key medicines such as Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis, especially in May.
- Roche’s diagnostics unit has been at the forefront of public attention as the Swiss giant rolled out some of the earliest and most-accurate coronavirus molecular and antibody tests. While demand for those tests helped boost sales, the division also suffered from disruption to routine testing caused by the pandemic.
- Results from Roche’s trial of arthritis drug Actemra -- along with the antiviral remdesivir -- for patients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia will come soon. It said in April that the first data might be available as early as June.
Market Reaction
- The shares have gained about 8% this year while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index barely grew.
Get More
- Read the statement here.
- See more details.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.