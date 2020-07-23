(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG’s sales took a hit from the pandemic in the second quarter but are recovering, allowing the Swiss drugmaker to confirm its outlook for the year.

Sales rose 1% to 29.3 billion Swiss francs ($31.5 billion) in the first half of the year, the company said, falling just short of analysts’ estimates. Core earnings per share grew 2%, also missing estimates.

Key Insights

Worldwide lockdowns slowed growth for some key medicines such as Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis, especially in May.

Roche’s diagnostics unit has been at the forefront of public attention as the Swiss giant rolled out some of the earliest and most-accurate coronavirus molecular and antibody tests. While demand for those tests helped boost sales, the division also suffered from disruption to routine testing caused by the pandemic.

Results from Roche’s trial of arthritis drug Actemra -- along with the antiviral remdesivir -- for patients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia will come soon. It said in April that the first data might be available as early as June.

Market Reaction

The shares have gained about 8% this year while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index barely grew.

Get More

