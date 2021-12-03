(Bloomberg) -- Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has developed PCR tests that can detect the omicron variant of Covid-19, which would help countries monitor the spread of the new strain.

Roche said Friday its recently acquired TIB Molbiol unit is introducing three such tests for research use only. The company also said it checked its existing Covid diagnostics, and all of them can detect the disease when a patient has the omicron variant.

