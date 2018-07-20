(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Drug companies are falling over themselves with plans to halt or defer price increases to get on Donald Trump’s good side. They seem to believe his approval comes cheap.

Pfizer Inc. started things off earlier this month by agreeing to roll back mid-year price hikes and delay them — for a few months. Similar efforts announced this week by Novartis AG and Merck & Co. arguably won’t be any more consequential. But Roche Holding AG takes the cake by promising to not raise prices for the rest of 2018, shortly after it hiked prices for the second time this year on its biggest drugs.

In a statement Friday, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant said it told the Health and Human Services Department on July 11 that it wouldn’t enact any more price hikes in 2018. The full statement is appended below. The thing about it is, Roche had just passed along price hikes on nine drugs, including the biggest medicines in its portfolio, at the beginning of July.

Based on its recent practice, the next time Roche would likely raise prices on the drugs — Rituxan, Herceptin, Avastin, Perjeta, and Actemra, accounting for more than 60 percent of its drug sales — would be the beginning of next year, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence and First Databank. In other words, Roche promised not to take new price hikes until … the next time it would likely raise prices anyway. Truly heroic.

This isn’t to say that Roche should be a scapegoat. It is relatively modest in its increases, and has priced some newer drugs below older alternatives. And while its policy likely won’t have any major impact on the firm’s sales, it could conceivably delay hikes on a few smaller drugs.

That said, Friday’s announcement is a particularly glaring example of how little these pricing shifts mean.

Pfizer’s delay will likely reduce 2018 sales by $200 million at most, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The cost will probably be much less than that, and the firm is expected to generate $54 billion in sales overall this year. Novartis’s pledge means even less: The company tends to enact lower price hikes in general, and particularly small ones mid-year. And Merck’s 60 percent price cut for Hepatitis C drug Zepatier is flashy, but it’s an already heavily discounted and declining drug, while the firm’s promise to hold price hikes below inflation likely gives it a great deal of profitable wiggle room.

President Trump and HHS secretary Alex Azar may be declaring early victories for their drug-pricing plan. But little of consequence has happened yet. Pharma’s pricing promises don’t deserve an immediate pat on the back, but a magnifying glass.

Last week on July 11, we communicated to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that we will not be taking any price increases for the remainder of the year.We take decisions related to the prices of our medicines very seriously and our commitment to patient access and investment in future breakthroughs are reflected in our actions. This applies to the way we price new medicines and how we change the price of those medicines over time.For example, our last seven new medicines were priced less than other approved medicines used to treat a similar disease. We recently priced Ocrevus, an innovative treatment for multiple sclerosis, 25% lower than the medicine it surpassed in clinical trials, and Hemlibra at less than half the cost of the standard treatment for hemophilia A with inhibitors. Also, over the past several years, Genentech’s annual average net price increase, weighted by sales, was approximately 3% - in line with the medical consumer price index (CPI).But for patients and the healthcare system to benefit fully from responsible pricing actions, we must also focus on implementing long-term, system-wide solutions that lower costs, while sustaining scientific innovation and access to life-changing medicines.To that end, we are engaging with HHS and others to propose and discuss ideas and recommendations that can bring about positive, lasting change. These include enabling the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to benefit more directly from private sector competition for Part B medicines; reforming the 340B program; and implementing novel pricing and reimbursement models.We're committed to being part of the solution and look forward to continuing these discussions.

