(Bloomberg) -- Rockefeller Capital Management hired Deutsche Bank AG’s Stephen Valentino, most recently the German lender’s global co-head of financial-institutions investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Valentino, who’s based in New York, will join Rockefeller as a partner and work on deals in financial services and on other growth strategies, said one of the people, who all requested anonymity because the hiring isn’t yet public. Rockefeller may also raise a fund so it can invest alongside its clients in a model similar to merchant banking, another person said.

Rockefeller, which had about $95 billion in client assets as of March 31, has been rapidly expanding through acquisitions under Chief Executive Officer Greg Fleming, who previously ran Merrill Lynch’s global investment bank and was president of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The firm added added 12 wealth teams in the first five months of 2022 and a total of 80 since it was formed in 2018.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Valentino and a representative at Rockefeller didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Valentino has worked at Deutsche Bank since 2009, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Rockefeller traces its origins to John D. Rockefeller’s family office, which was founded in 1882. It now offers advice to individuals and families as well as institutions and corporations. The firm is backed by Viking Global Investors.

