Rockefeller Asset Management hired three former Invesco Ltd. portfolio managers as it builds out its fixed-income offerings.

Scott Cottier, Mark DeMitry, and Michael Camarella will help launch new high-yield muni investment strategies for the firm. They start in mid-June, will be based in Rochester, New York, and report to Alex Petrone, director of fixed income.

The New York-based asset management division of Rockefeller Capital Management has $14 billion in assets under supervision. Its fixed-income business manages approximately $5 billion on behalf of investors.

“There are compelling opportunities in both high-yield and investment-grade municipal bonds today, and we remain committed to expanding our offering to enhance our ability to deliver alpha through actively managed strategies,” Petrone said in a statement on Monday.

Cottier, DeMitry and Camarella worked together at Oppenheimer Funds, as part of the Oppenheimer Rochester brand, before the company was acquired by Invesco. Cottier served as portfolio manager on one of the company’s top-performing high-yield muni funds there.

At Invesco, all three were portfolio managers on numerous muni-bond funds, including the Invesco California Municipal Fund.

