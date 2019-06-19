Rocket Fired at Foreign Oil Firm in Iraq's Basra, Sky News Says

(Bloomberg) -- A rocket attack on the office of a foreign oil company in Iraq’s Basra injured two Iraqi workers, prompting Exxon Mobil Corp. to evacuate 20 foreign employees, Sky News Arabia reported, citing unidentified local officials.

The target of the attack was not identified but the area is home to Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Eni SpA, according to the TV channel. Iraq is OPEC’s second-biggest producer.

An Exxon spokesman in Singapore wasn’t immediately able to comment. Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Co. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while Shell couldn’t immediately comment.

Brent crude in London pared earlier losses to trade up 0.2% at $62.25 a barrel as of 12:20 p.m. Singapore time.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abbas Al Lawati in Dubai at aallawati6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.