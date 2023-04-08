(Bloomberg) -- Rockets were fired from Syria toward the Israeli-held area of the Golan Heights, one landing in an open area and two others failing to cross the border, the army said in a statement.

The attack marked the first time in the current round of violence that rockets were launched from Syria, and it came just two days after Israel fought off the biggest barrage from Lebanon since 2006.

Tensions have been building as the week-long Jewish Passover holiday overlaps with Easter and the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli air force has responded with strikes on targets that included weapon manufacturing sites used by the Islamic militant Hamas group. Israel also struck Hamas targets in southern Lebanon.

In the past 24 hours a shooting attack by Palestinians killed two young Israeli women in the West Bank, and an Italian tourist died in what police called a car ramming. One Palestinian was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

The fighting broke out after recent confrontations that began in the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.