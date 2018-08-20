(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Internet SE Chief Executive Officer Oliver Samwer will take on CFO duties from October with Peter Kimpel, the finance head who oversaw the German internet company’s 2014 initial public offering, departing the business.

Kimpel will leave that month to pursue a new management challenge, the Berlin-based company said Monday in a statement, without specifying further detail.

Bloomberg on Friday reported that Barclays Plc has tapped Kimpel to lead its German operations.

The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker joined Rocket Internet four years ago ahead of its IPO and was responsible for helping it to become known as one of Germany’s few successful internet companies. His departure puts more responsibility in the hands of Samwer, who started the company with his brothers Marc and Alexander Samwer.

“I am very grateful for the time at Rocket Internet and hope that in my future role I will have the opportunity to continue working with Oliver and the team,” Kimpel said in the statement. “With Rocket Internet being very well capitalized and three of the selected companies having successfully gone public, it is the right time to move on."

To contact the reporter on this story: Rebecca Penty in London at rpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rebecca Penty at rpenty@bloomberg.net, Nate Lanxon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.