(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Internet reported a net profit of 296 million euros ($337 million) in the first nine months of the year after several of its startups grew sales.

The company has 2 billion euros in cash after successful IPOs of some of its startups, having investors wonder what CEO Oliver Samwer’s next investment moves will be.

Key Insights

Key startups backed by Rocket, including African e-commerce platform Jumia and IPO hopeful Global Fashion Group, reported rising sales.

Rocket made 122 million euros in last month’s IPO of home design retailer Westwing in Frankfurt.

The company is continuing to buy back shares after purchasing 46 million euros worth of stock until Nov. 23.

Rocket still owns 6 percent in Delivery Hero, 31 percent in HelloFresh and 33 percent in Home24 after their IPOs

Market Reaction

Rocket sharers are up 10.5 percent so far this year.

The company later today will brief analysts and investors at a capital markets day in London.

