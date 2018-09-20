(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Internet SE reported a profit of 297 million euros ($347 million) in the first half amid share sales of its biggest startups, putting the tech investor on track for its first profitable year since 2014.

Rocket, which says it no longer has significant debt, also announced a share buyback program of up to 150 million euros that starts today. The net profit and the buyback program are expected to boost shares this morning.

The numbers are a boon to Chief Executive Officer Oliver Samwer, who is shifting Rocket to behave more like a venture capital firm, and relying less on its earlier model of cloning successful U.S. internet companies.

Its remaining key startups, home design platform Westwing and Global Fashion Group, both grew sales. African startup Jumia’s general merchandise value, the total value of orders placed on the platform before discounts, grew 67 percent in the first half.

The company is gearing up for its next IPO, Westwing, following the listings of food delivery company Delivery Hero SE, meal kit service HelloFresh SE, and furniture retailer Home24 SE, which all sold shares in Frankfurt starting last year.

Rocket shares climbed as much as 4.32 percent, to 28 euros a share, in early Frankfurt trading, the steepest intraday gain since July 29.

The shares have gained 31 percent since the start of the year, giving Rocket a market capitalization of 4.3 billion euros

