(Bloomberg) -- Internet startup factory Rocket Internet SE has finally won over a key investor in its bid to delist itself.

Rocket will launch an unconditional public self-tender offer for 27.7 million of its own shares at 35 euros ($39.53) a share, almost double what it offered a year ago, according to a statement on Tuesday. Rocket has also signed an agreement with Elliott Management Corp. to tender most of its rights and return its Rocket shares under the offer.

Elliott took a 15.1% stake in Rocket in December last year after the founding Samwer brothers decided in Sept. 2020 to take the company private with an offer of 18.57 euros a share.

The activist investor’s move challenged the delisting plan, which came after Rocket failed to replicate initial wins -- such as Zalando, now one of Europe’s largest fashion retailers. Rocket said late last year that taking the company off the market gives it the opportunity to “pursue a long-term approach” to decision making.

However, Rocket had 1.9 billion euros of net cash on its balance sheet last year, and its portfolio of startups improved their performance during the pandemic.

Rocket shares soared as much as 30% to 35 euros in early trading Tuesday, giving it a market capitalization of about $5.3 billion.

A representative from Rocket didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Global Founders, Rocket’s major investor with 62.32% of the share capital, has also agreed to the arrangement. The firm will transfer most of its tender rights to Elliott, which has about 20.22% of the shares.

Tuesday’s offer will allow shareholders to tender one Rocket Internet share for each four Rocket Internet shares held. An extraordinary general meeting will be held on Jan. 31 to consider the offer.

(Updates with details from offer, background from second paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.