(Bloomberg) -- Maritime Launch Services Ltd., a Canadian startup that owns a spaceport for commercial rocket launches, is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Ceres Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ceres is in discussions to raise a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, to support a transaction that would give the combined company a valuation of about $530 million, said some of the people, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Terms could change and, as with any deal that isn’t finalized, talks could collapse.

A Ceres representative declined to comment. A Maritime Launch spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2016, Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Maritime Launch is planning its first launch for 2023, according to its website. The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Steve Matier, said in November that Nanoracks, a Voyager Space Holdings affiliate, will be its first client. Maritime is set to use Cyclone-4M launching technology to put satellites into low Earth orbit.

Los Angeles-based Ceres, a special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and CEO Joe Crouthers and President Jordan Cohen, raised $120 million in a February 2020 initial public offering. The SPAC last year struck a deal with cannabis producer Parallel which it ultimately terminated.

Earlier this month, Ceres said it’s seeking an extension to June 30 from March 3 to consummate a transaction, and set a shareholder vote date for Feb. 23 on the plan.

A slew of space logistics and transportation companies have gone public through mergers with blank-check firms, including Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., Momentus Inc. and Rocket Lab USA Inc. Another, D-Orbit SpA, said last month it would merge with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

