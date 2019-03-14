Rockets Fired From Gaza at Tel Aviv Area, Israel TV Says

(Bloomberg) -- Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at the Tel Aviv area, Israel’s military said.

One was intercepted by a missile defense system, Channel 11 TV said. There were no reports of injuries.

The Islamic Jihad militant group claimed responsibility, TV reported. The attack took place following a surge of violence along the Gaza-Israel border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on his way to the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, TV said. This is the first time since the 2014 Gaza war that rockets have been aimed at Tel Aviv.

