(Bloomberg) -- Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza launched a fresh barrage of rockets at Israel, targeting Jerusalem for the first time since fighting erupted earlier this week.

Amid the wail of air-raid sirens, explosions could be heard in the hills near Jerusalem and in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, but only minor damage was reported and no one was injured. Israel’s military said its jets hit Islamic Jihad posts in Gaza and the area from which the rockets were fired. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with senior ministers, military leaders and security officials to assess the situation.

Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran, said the strikes were a response to recent assassinations in Palestinian territories. Thirty-one Palestinians, including five key Islamic Jihad militants, have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the start of the fighting. One Israeli has died.

Egyptian-led efforts to end the most serious clash between Israel and Gaza in nearly a year appear to be at a standstill. Israel quit the talks after today’s attack, Haaretz reported, citing an unidentified Israeli official.

Hamas, which largely controls Gaza and is also backed by Iran, has so far refrained from joining the fighting, keeping the hostilities relatively contained for now.

