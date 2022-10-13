(Bloomberg) -- Nine katyusha rockets struck Baghdad’s fortified zone on Thursday, injuring security personnel and civilians, according to Iraq’s government.

The rockets targeted Iraq’s parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone and delayed the session scheduled to take place to elect a president, according to the Associated Press.

Iraq has been at a political impasse since Moqtada Al-Sadr’s party won the most seats in parliamentary elections last October. He has not formed a government with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, and a fragile caretaker government has been in place.

The Green Zone hosts the US embassy, diplomatic missions and government buildings. In the past, it had come under attacks several times, mainly blamed on Iranian-linked militia groups.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the rocket attacks near the Iraqi Parliament. The people of Iraq must resolve their political differences & grievances solely thru peaceful means,” Alina Romanowski, the US ambassador to Iraq, said in a tweet.

Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK ambassador to Iraq, said in a tweet: “Today’s attack on the International Zone is completely unacceptable. Violence has no part in the political process and state institutions must be allowed to operate.”

On Wednesday, eight katyusha rockets struck a gas field in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. The field is operated by United Arab Emirates-based Dana Gas, which said the attacks didn’t affect operations.

