(Bloomberg) -- Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., confirmed Wednesday that it will begin promoting a new Grand Theft Auto game next month.

The company plans to release a trailer for the game in December, according to a blog post by Rockstar’s president Sam Houser. The commercial for the game will coincide with Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

“We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” he said.

The announcement confirms Bloomberg News’ earlier reporting that the game is imminent. Take-Two has guided toward a jump in fiscal 2025 sales, but no release date is scheduled. Take-Two shares were up 7.5% as of 9:50 a.m. in New York. The company is expected to report earnings later on Wednesday.

No video game has driven more fervor from fans and investors than Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to be one of the most significant entertainment releases of the decade. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 185 million copies and is the second-best selling video game of all time, behind Minecraft, which had the advantage of also being playable on phones.

Rockstar has spent the last few years working to clean up its corporate culture and work-life balance after employees complained of burnout during the making of its last game, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar blamed a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.” Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.

The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman, Bloomberg News has reported.

