(Bloomberg) -- The volatility in Japan’s credit market that forced several issuers to shelve sales is igniting debate about whether to shorten marketing periods to help deals get done.

Bookbuilding in Japan is typically a five-day affair, with the central bank’s long-running commitment to super-easy monetary policy keeping yields relatively stable. But with the yen plummeting, inflation accelerating and the Bank of Japan under pressure to adjust its stance, that drawn-out process is leaving both issuers and investors exposed to the swings of the market and prompting calls for change.

“The market should adopt shorter marketing periods,” said Masayuki Tsujino, senior fund manager at Asahi Life Asset Management Co., which manages the equivalent of more than $10 billion. “We don’t know what will happen during a marketing period and both sides shoulder various risks” when it takes several days to get a bond deal through, he said.

The long bookbuilding process means Japan is among the most exposed of the world’s major credit markets to volatility. The relatively slow process stands in contrast with the US and Europe where it’s common for sales to get done in less than 24 hours.

When funding costs were low and deals easily clinched, the longer marketing period was tolerated, or even appreciated, by some firms and investors. Companies would be comfortable taking the time to sound out demand and discuss pricing levels, while the practice benefited smaller investors such as regional banks, universities and religious entities which do not have many in-house credit market professionals.

Wake-Up Call

That’s largely over for now. Japan’s debt markets are becoming more dysfunctional as the BOJ continues with its yield-curve control policy despite other central banks shifting to higher rates.

Yen company note yield premiums have jumped 8 basis points to 45 basis points in 2022, the highest in more than a year. The turbulence has served as a wake-up call to market participants accustomed to ultra-low interest rates.

Some bankers, who have long advocated for shorter marketing periods, are stepping up calls for a change. Last July, a Toyota Finance Corp.’s bond deal offered only two days of marketing before pricing.

Few companies have followed since then, but regular issuer Indonesia shortened its marketing period on Samurai notes to two days from three days when it priced debt this month, according to an underwriter.

“We can start by cutting marketing periods for frequent issuers,” said Noriaki Nomura, head of debt capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., the fourth-biggest underwriter of Japanese corporate bonds this year. “If we can build up more such deals when the market is calm, we may be able to cut the marketing period to two to three days, and make it a norm.”

