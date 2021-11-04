(Bloomberg) -- Skeletal remains located in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado are those of a German skier who went missing almost 40 years ago, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Rudi Moder, 27, who set out on Feb. 13, 1983, was “described as an experienced winter mountaineer,” the park service said in a press release.

A hiker found the remains in August 2020 near avalanche debris. This year, park rangers found skis, poles and boots and personal items at the site.

“In the decades following Moder’s disappearance, search efforts continued periodically,” the park service said. “The discovery and recovery of Rudi Moder’s remains closes out a nearly four-decade long cold case at Rocky Mountain National Park.”

