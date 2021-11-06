(Bloomberg) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Wisconsin health-care company Prevea Health have severed ties after the NFL star defended his decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement on Saturday. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated.”

Rodgers had been a spokesperson for the Green Bay-based firm, which provides primary and specialty health-care services in more than 80 clinic and hospital locations throughout Wisconsin, since 2012. Financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.

On Friday, Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and criticized the NFL’s policies for unvaccinated players. The 37-year-old tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and must stay off the field for a minimum of 10 days. He said in the interview that he has been following recommendations from Joe Rogan’s podcast and is taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin and zinc for treatment.

The three-time MVP said he is allergic to an ingredient that’s in mRNA vaccines and that he had “heard of multiple people who had had adverse events” around getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In the interview, Rodgers said he unsuccessfully petitioned to have his immunization treatment classify him as a vaccinated player and that it was denied. He described measures non-vaccinated players have to follow under the National Football League’s protocols as “draconian” and “not based in science.”

Rodgers said he first experienced symptoms beginning Tuesday night before testing positive the following day.

