(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will fire 64 Bureau of Customs employees who are allegedly involved in corruption -- yet another move to reform the second-largest revenue agency.

Charges will be filed against the dismissed employees who will all be summoned to the presidential palace, Duterte said in a televised speech. “I want them here to help me craft rules on how not to rob a country,” he said.

The Customs Bureau has seen three leadership changes during Duterte’s first three years in office, prompted by controversies including officials’ alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

The agency collected 58.2 billion pesos ($1.13 billion) in the first five months of the year, up 10% from a year ago, according to government data.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreo Calonzo in Manila at acalonzo1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Cecilia Yap at cyap19@bloomberg.net, Ditas Lopez

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.