(Bloomberg) -- Nicola Andreatta has stepped down as chief executive officer of Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The CEO, who took over as head of the Richemont-owned brand in 2018, will pursue his career outside the group, the company said in a statement in response to a Bloomberg News inquiry.

Emmanuel Perrin will take over as interim CEO effective immediately and serve until a permanent successor is announced, the brand said.

Roger Dubuis, named after its founding watchmaker, was launched in 1995 and has made a name for itself with highly complicated, intricate timepieces such as its Excalibur model. Prices for the brand’s watches can top 164,000 Swiss francs ($183,000).

Founder Dubuis retired in 2003. Other Richemont-owned watch brands include Vacheron Constantin, Panerai and Baume and Mercier.

