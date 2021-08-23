Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, is planning an initial public offering in New York.

The Zurich-based company in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as US$100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. It has applied for the NYSE listing symbol “ONON.”

On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. The pandemic gave the label a boost as well, thanks to a lockdown-inspired boom in the running, outdoor and casual clothing sectors. The shoes, known for their distinctive tubular cushions on the sole, have garnered somewhat of a cult following.

On said its net income amounted to 3.8 million francs (US$4.2 million) in the six months through June, compared with a loss of 33.1 million francs a year earlier.

The company is eyeing a US$6 billion to US$8 billion valuation, Bilanz reported last week, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Federer became a shareholder of On in 2019, and last year the company unveiled a shoe he helped design and that’s named after him, which sells for about US$200. He’s thought to have invested some 50 million francs, Handelszeitung reported in February.

The company has a presence in about 8,100 retailers around the world, along with its own “global flagship” store that opened in New York in December.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allen & Co. LLC, UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG are arranging the offering.