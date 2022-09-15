Sep 15, 2022
Roger Federer Says He’s Ending Competitive Tennis Career
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Roger Federer, one of the greatest men’s tennis players of this generation, announced his retirement after battling through injuries and surgeries over the past three years.
“I am 41 years old, I’ve played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years, and tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” Federer said in an audio recording posted Thursday on social media.
The Swiss star said his last ATP event will be next week at the Laver Cup in London. He hasn’t played in a competitive match since July 2021. He expects to play more tennis in the future, just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.
Federer’s announcement comes on the heels of what was likely Serena Williams’ last tournament at the US Open, which on the men’s side was won by Carlos Alcaraz, an up-and-coming 19-year-old.
After winning 20 Grand Slams over a career that began in 1998, Federer acknowledged that his body has “capacities and limits.” He has been dealing with a persistent knee injury that has required multiple surgeries.
“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me,” Federer said. “I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”
