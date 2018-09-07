(Bloomberg) -- Comedian and radio host Randy Credico, accompanied by his dog Bianca, appeared before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury Friday to answer questions about President Donald Trump’s ally and political operative Roger Stone.

"Mr. Credico testified in response to questions that were asked by the assistant United States attorney. The subject matter of the questions was primarily his relationship with Roger Stone," Credico’s lawyer, Martin Stolar, told reporters outside the courthouse in Washington.

Both men declined to delve in to specific questions asked by the prosecutor, whom Stolar identified as Aaron Zelinsky. The grand jury appearance lasted a little more than two hours. Credico appeared under subpoena. He said he had turned down a voluntary appearance.

Stone, a longtime Republican operative, hinted during the 2016 campaign that he had advance knowledge of the release of materials by WikiLeaks that were hacked from the Democratic Party. Stone is appealing for contributions to a legal defense fund, having said he expects to be charged by Mueller.

Credico is also a supporter of WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange. Asked how much of the prosecutor’s questioning centered on Assange, Credico said "very little," before being cut off by his attorney.

"No, don’t," Stolar said, before adding, "the majority of the questioning had to do with Roger Stone."

Credico spoke to reporters for about 10 minutes, smoking an e-cigarette and clutching a copy of a book he said was written by a friend, while Bianca waited at his feet. When asked if he believed Stone was in legal danger, he said he had "no idea." He also described Assange as a "close friend."

After being confronted by a bystander holding a sign that said "Team Putin," Credico, known for his impressions, said he was a supporter of onetime presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and launched into impersonations of both Sanders and former president Ronald Reagan before leaving to take his dog for a walk.

