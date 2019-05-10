Roger Stone Asks Judge to Suppress All Evidence Against Him

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone asked a judge to suppress all evidence against him, saying it’s the “fruit of illegal search warrants” filed under seal.

Stone was indicted for lying to Congress and obstructing lawmakers’ investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Stone said in court filing Friday that the government can’t prove the Russian government hacked the Democratic National Committee or sent the stolen data to WikiLeaks, which Stone allegedly lied about, so there’s no evidence to support the charges that Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought against him.

