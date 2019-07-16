(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge barred Roger Stone, the longtime Republican party operative and former adviser to President Donald Trump, from using social media to criticize the criminal case against him.

Prosecutors have complained to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that Stone has been using his Instagram account to assail the government in violation of her February order. The judge heard about an hour of argument on that issue Tuesday before issuing her order.

Stone is accused of lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks over its publication of material damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. He’s also charged with obstruction and witness tampering. The case is set for trial in November.

