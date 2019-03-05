6h ago
Roger Stone Castigated by Judge Over Book Release, Criticism
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone was criticized by a federal judge for failing to disclose the publication of a book that includes a new introduction critical of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, with the judge suggesting he may have breached a gag order prohibiting him from discussing his case in public.
