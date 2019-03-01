Roger Stone Judge Wants to Know Why She Wasn't Told About Book

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone has more explaining to do.

In a brief court order Friday, the judge overseeing Stone’s criminal case asked lawyers for the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump why she wasn’t told about the “imminent general release” of a book Stone appears to be involved with. Just eight days ago, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Stone for violating a gag order and threatened to jail him if he continued to talk to the media.

Stone must explain by March 4 “why this matter -- which was known to the defendant -- was not brought to the court’s attention,” Jackson said in her order.

Stone appeared at a Feb. 21 hearing to apologize for posting on Instagram a photo of the judge alongside what appears to be rifle-scope crosshairs. In her Friday order, Jackson noted that even Stone’s lawyer said at the hearing that Stone “should not be talking about” the judge or Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Roger Stone Judge Tightens Gag Order After Incendiary Post

Stone is accused by Mueller of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing an investigation. An email to Stone’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Jackson’s order follows the filing of a sealed motion by Stone’s attorneys that refers to the release of a book, according to the judge. Jackson instructed the lawyers to file a partially unsealed version of the document.

The case is U.S. v. Stone, 19-cr-18, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

To contact the reporters on this story: David Glovin in New York at dglovin@bloomberg.net;Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net, David Glovin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.