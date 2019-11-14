Nov 14, 2019
Roger Stone Jury Begins Deliberations in Lying-to-Congress Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A jury has begun weighing the fate of Republican operative Roger Stone, who is accused of misleading Congress in its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
A federal judge in Washington on Thursday explained the law to jurors before they began to weigh the charges.
Stone, 67, is charged with seven criminal counts. Each of five false-statement counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison as does an obstruction charge. He’s also charged with witness tampering.
The week-long trial focused on the question of the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia, WikiLeaks and the dissemination of emails stolen in 2016 from Democrats -- something that has been sidelined by the current impeachment hearings focusing on Ukraine.
