(Bloomberg) -- A jury has begun weighing the fate of Republican operative Roger Stone, who is accused of misleading Congress in its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday explained the law to jurors before they began to weigh the charges.

Stone, 67, is charged with seven criminal counts. Each of five false-statement counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison as does an obstruction charge. He’s also charged with witness tampering.

The week-long trial focused on the question of the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia, WikiLeaks and the dissemination of emails stolen in 2016 from Democrats -- something that has been sidelined by the current impeachment hearings focusing on Ukraine.

