(Bloomberg) -- Republican operative Roger Stone lied to a congressional panel probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election after he helped his “longtime friend” Donald Trump win the presidency, a prosecutor said as Stone’s criminal trial opened in Washington.

Stone “repeatedly lied under oath to a congressional committee and then threatened a witness to cover up his tracks,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky told a jury.

Stone, who worked to win the presidency for Donald Trump, is on trial in federal court in Washington for lying to the House Intelligence Committee about his communications with WikiLeaks while it published thousands of documents the U.S. believes Russia stole from Democratic Party computers to tip the election away from Hillary Clinton.

Why did Stone lie to the House committee, Zelinsky said to jurors.

“Because the truth looked bad,” he said. “The truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump.”

Stone, 67, is also charged with obstructing the committee’s probe and threatening a witness to prevent him from contradicting his story. He was indicted in January, the last man charged in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The trial comes at a time of increasing political peril for the president, who faces possible impeachment for tying $391 million in aid for Ukraine to its willingness to investigate a Trump rival, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son Hunter’s work for a Ukrainian energy company. Those allegations against Trump are not part of Stone’s trial.

Stone’s lawyers will give their opening statement later on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson spent all day Tuesday and part of Wednesday weeding through potential jurors. Among those questioned by the judge was a man who said his impression of Stone was that of a “dirty trickster,” dredging up a description hung on him decades ago.

“I know he has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back,” the man said.

Stone does indeed wear a likeness of the 37th president between his shoulder blades, harking back to perhaps his earliest national political campaign. Asked what he associates with the Nixon image, the potential juror replied, “He was known as Tricky Dick.” The man was excused.

