Roger Stone May Get Access to Parts of Redacted Mueller Report

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone may get access to parts of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that relate to his prosecution for lying to Congress and obstructing lawmakers’ investigations.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington on Thursday ordered the U.S. government to turn over portions of the report for her review by May 13.

Stone’s lawyers had demanded a complete copy of the report asserting the document contained information they said was “essential” to his defense.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Schneider in New York at jschneider5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.