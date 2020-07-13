(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s 40-month prison term for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness during the Russia probe also scraps the two years of supervised release and $20,000 fine that were part of his sentence.

A copy of Trump’s signed two-page executive grant of clemency was posted to Stone’s criminal docket on Monday after U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered prosecutors to explain the full scope of the commutation handed to the president’s longtime friend and political booster on Friday.

The controversial act of clemency fell short of a full pardon that would have required an admission of guilt on Stone’s part and forced him to abandon his ongoing appeal of his conviction last year by a Washington jury.

“Roger J. Stone’s felony convictions -- for obstructing the United States Congress, making false statements, and tampering with a witness -- still stand,” Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for Washington, said in the court filing.

Read More: Stone’s Ongoing Appeal Pits Him Against Justice Department

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.