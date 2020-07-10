(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court denied an emergency request from Republican operative Roger Stone for a delay to the start of his prison term for lying to Congress, saying he hadn’t proved that he was in particular danger of catching the coronavirus behind bars.

“Stone proffers for the first time new facts regarding what he describes as positive tests for COVID-19 at the prison facility to which he has been assigned,” the appeals court in Washington wrote. “But Stone never afforded the district court the opportunity to consider that new evidence and make any relevant fact findings in a motion for reconsideration.”

