(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone said Friday he’ll invoke his Fifth Amendment right to not answer questions when he appears before a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Stone said in a text message to Bloomberg minutes before his scheduled deposition that he wasn’t at a rally before the siege at the Capitol, didn’t join the mob as it marched there “and literally know nothing about the illegal events that transpired that day.”

A spokesman for the committee declined to comment.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a subpoena letter Nov. 22, that Stone’s testimony is being sought because he reportedly spoke at rallies in Washington on Jan. 5, and was slated to speak at the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse that directly preceded the violent attack on the Capitol.

Thompson also said that before traveling to Washington, Stone promoted his attendance at the rallies and solicited support to pay for security. Stone also used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol, according to letter.

The Mississippi Democrat said Stone also had made remarks that he was planning to “lead a march to the Capitol” from the Ellipse rally.

Stone called the committee’s investigation “both a cover-up and a witchhunt.”

The Fifth Amendment protects people from having to testify if they may incriminate themselves. Stone said he will invoke it “not because I have done anything wrong- but because I know how Adam Schiff can twist your words to fabricate perjury charges against you Based on statements that are irrelevant in material and innocuous.”

Schiff, a California Democrat, also is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which investigated allegations that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election, and questioned Stone as part of that congressional probe.

Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020, following his conviction on charges of making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.